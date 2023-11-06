Man accused of threatening neighbors with realistic-looking BB gun in Redwood City

REDWOOD CITY – Police in Redwood City arrested a man at a mobile home park over the weekend after he allegedly threatened his neighbors with what was described as a realistic-looking BB gun.

Around 7:15 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the Redwood Mobile Home Estates on 2053 East Bayshore Road. A caller told police that the man with a rifle was on the roof of a trailer, possibly firing the gun.

Police said they established a perimeter and drones were brought in from allied agencies. The Crisis Negotiations Unit, firefighters and an ambulance also responded to the scene.

When officers arrived, police determined that the man had left the roof and was inside the trailer with his wife and seven-year-old son. Officers also learned that the man had a prior arrest for a violent felony.

"Given the fact that he was inside with his wife and child and, at the time, it was unknown if the wife and child were being held against their will, CNU negotiators began speaking with the subject to try to get him to come out," police said in a statement.

Police said a crisis negotiator was able to get the man to exit the home but was described as "highly agitated." Concerned that the man could harm other residents or arm himself with the rifle, police said a 40mm less lethal weapon was used on the man.

The man was struck twice and was detained without further incident. He was then treated for minor injuries and taken to San Mateo County General Hospital for a mental health evaluation.

His name was not released.

BB gun seized after a man allegedly threatened his neighbors at the Redwood Mobile Home Estates mobile home park in Redwood City on November 5, 2023. Redwood City Police Department

Following the incident, police determined that the rifle was a realistic looking pellet gun.

Criminal charges are pending against the man, police said Monday.