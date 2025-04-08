Rare minke whale spotted in shallow water near Emeryville Marina

What appears to be a rare type of whale was spotted Tuesday morning in shallow water near the Emeryville Marina, officials with the Marine Mammal Center said.

Aerial footage caught the whale floating just off the shore with a number of people on the beach observing it. Marine Mammal Center officials said they believed it was a juvenile minke whale based on photographic evidence. Officials said the same whale had originally been spotted swimming in the vicinity last Wednesday.

It was also seen in the same area Monday afternoon immersed in mud in shallow bay water off Emeryville during low tide, but the whale was later seen moving into deeper waters during high tide a couple of hours later.

"The animal swam well under its own strength with good energy which our experts noted as a good sign," said the Marin Mammal Center Associate Director of Public Relations Giancarlo Rulli.

The exact age, sex, estimated length and other details about the whale were unknown, he said.

Rulli said experts "also noted it appears to be in good body condition and has peeling white skin that appears to be healing from an unknown trauma or skin condition. The affected area was red in appearance on April 2 before the latest sighting."

Rulli said such sightings are rare in San Francisco Bay, but not unprecedented. If confirmed to be a minke whale, the incident would be the fifth documented sighting in the past 16 years, according to the MMC.

San Francisco Bay has seen a recent influx of gray whales, including one that washed ashore dead on a Marin County beach in late March.