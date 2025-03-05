Rapper Too Short, Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong join Oakland Ballers ownership group

The Oakland Ballers on Wednesday announced that two Bay Area music icons were joining the team's ownership group with the addition of legendary rapper Too Short and Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong.

The announcement comes as the Pioneer League team launched a new round of community investment so fans can purchase a stake in the team. Last summer, over 2,200 baseball fans put their money into the Ballers franchise with the team raising $1.234 million.

Filling the void left by the departure of the Oakland A's for Sacramento ahead of the team's eventual relocation to Las Vegas, the Ballers had a successful inaugural season last year, selling out the team's home opener and consistently drawing big crowds to its refurbished 4,000-seat ballpark in West Oakland's Raimondi Park.

The Ballers invested over $1.6 million in the park prior to the team's first game, with residents in the area enthusiastic about the positive impact the Ballers have brought to the neighborhood.

Born Todd Anthony Shaw, Too Short grew from selling cassettes of his music out of the trunk of his car to become one of the most influential rappers to emerge from the Bay Area. Scoring hit singles including "Life Is...Too Short," "The Ghetto" and "Blow the Whistle" during a career that has spanned four decades, Too Short has released more than 20 albums.

"Oakland has produced some of the best athletes and sports fans in the world and The Ballers commitment to feeding that competitive fire is exciting for me as an Oakland native," Too Short was quoted as saying in the press release. "I'm proud to be joining the Ballers ownership group, and excited for the impact we're going to have on the community and the overall sports landscape in the Bay Area and beyond!"

The principle songwriter behind multi-platinum band Green Day, Armstrong was vocal in his criticism of the Oakland A's ownership when the team moved forward with plans to leave the East Bay last year. He praised the commitment the Ballers have shown to Oakland along with the Oakland Roots Soccer Club and their sister women's soccer team, the Oakland Soul SC.

"Sports in the Bay Area have been transforming over the last couple of years. We've had some emotional goodbyes to teams we grew up with, but recently there has been a major shift. The Oakland Ballers and the Oakland Roots & Soul represent everything I love and grew up on in the Bay Area," Armstrong said in the release. "The welcoming atmosphere, DIY attitude and the people behind it make me proud to be an investor and support the next generation of teams kids in the bay will be proud of."