Oakland Ballers sell out the team's inaugural home opener

By Dave Pehling

/ CBS San Francisco

Game Day: Oakland Ballers Manager Confident As Inaugural Season Begins
Game Day: Oakland Ballers Manager Confident As Inaugural Season Begins 04:17

The inaugural home opener for the Oakland Ballers next week will be a sold-out affair, according to team officials.

The team issued a press release Tuesday morning saying there were no more tickets available for the Ballers' first game at Raimondi Park against the Yolo High Wheelers. The game is scheduled for Tuesday, June 4, at 6:35 p.m.

"Today marks an incredible milestone for the Oakland Ballers and all Oakland sports fans as we announce that our inaugural home opener at Raimondi Park on June 4th is sold out. The overwhelming demand for tickets reflects the excitement surrounding our team and its debut at Raimondi Park," said Paul Freedman, co-founder of the Oakland Ballers. 

A week before the games, crews are still putting the finishing touches on the team's new 4,000-seat ballpark. The team has invested over $1.6 million on renovations to the park.

The team says tickets are still available at www.oaklandballers.com for the other games in the team's opening series against the High Wheelers.

The Oakland Ballers are partnering with KPIX/CBS Bay Area for the live broadcast of all nine Ballers Friday night home games on KPIX+ 44 Cable 12, KPIX's sister station in San Francisco. 

CBS Bay Area is also giving away family 4-packs of tickets to the June 7 game against the High Wheelers and the June 14 game against the Rocky Mountain Vibes.

Dave Pehling

Dave Pehling is website managing editor for CBS Bay Area. He started his journalism career doing freelance writing about music in the late 1990s, eventually working as a web writer, editor and producer for KTVU.com in 2003. He began his role with CBS Bay Area in 2015.

First published on May 28, 2024 / 6:58 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

