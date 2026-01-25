Protests pop up in Bay Area after man shot, killed by federal immigration agents in Minneapolis

In the hours after a Minneapolis man was shot and killed by federal immigration agents, protests popped up throughout the country, including in the Bay Area.

In San Jose, more than a hundred people filled San Jose's Mexican Heritage Plaza, chanting, holding up signs, and getting honks of support from the community.

"I don't want to be standing on the sidelines of history," Amanda explained when asked why she gave up her Saturday plans.

She woke up to the news that a man in Minneapolis had been shot and killed by federal immigration agents and she immediately felt emotional.

"I hugged my dog because I needed some support, and then I just started thinking about looking online to see if there is a protest happening," Amanda said.

Amanda is a school teacher, and she says she's seen the impact of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, even before the current administration.

"I have students who have had family members deported under various administrations and seen the horror," Amanda said.

She says she's privileged, and she's going to keep using her voice to make a difference and for those in less fortunate circumstances.

"I feel like in the times that we're living, you have to find community and hope wherever you can, and I felt like, especially as a white person who isn't at risk of being deported, it's the least I could do to show the community I was here and that I'm a supporter," Amanda explained.

Up in San Francisco, there was an even bigger protest on the Embarcadero.

"I didn't think," Landers said. "I feel. I felt. I cried. I was broken. It's just too much."

The protesters marched all the way to the federal building on Sansome.

Jack Gardner was in the crowd of people. He lives in San Francisco, but his girlfriend is from Minnesota, so he says watching what's happening in the state right now hits home.

"I've met so many Minnesotans and Minneapolis folks, and they're just very good people, so I think it impacts me more," Gardner said.

Gardner called himself a patriot; it's part of the reason he wanted to participate in the protest. He hopes to have more conversations with people on the other side of the political spectrum.

"I love this country," Gardner stated. "I want to see it progress and be good. I think people have a lot more in common than the media or what social media would lead people to believe, and I think we can find some commonality there."