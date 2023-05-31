Watch CBS News
$50K reward offered in robbery of San Francisco postal worker

/ CBS San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO -- The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect who robbed a postal worker in San Francisco's Western Addition neighborhood last week.

It happened around 11:20 a.m. on May 24. Officials say a USPS letter carrier was on Lyon Street when the suspect robbed them.

The USPIS Office released surveillance photos of the suspect, seen riding a scooter while wearing a patterned ski mask and bright orange jacket with a Golden State Warriors logo on the back.

sf-postal-worker-robbery-suspect.jpg
Surveillance photos of the suspect the U.S. Postal Inspection Service said robbed a USPS letter carrier in San Francisco's Western Addition neighborhood on May 24. U.S. Postal Inspection Service

This robbery is the latest in a series of recent incidents targeting Bay Area postal workers.

"We are seeing robberies and we've had an increase across the Bay Area," Jeff Fitch, an Oakland-based postal inspector, told CBS News Bay Area in March. "We've had a number of robberies in Oakland. We've had robberies in San Francisco."

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at (877) 876-2455.  

First published on May 31, 2023 / 11:55 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

