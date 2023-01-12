Oakland police investigate rise in mail carrier thefts

OAKLAND – Police and postal inspectors are investigating a rising number of robberies involving mail carriers throughout the city of Oakland.

Officers said in several of the robberies, suspects exit their vehicles, approach the postal employee and demand the postal key at gunpoint. In some of the robberies, suspects also grab mail from the victim's truck.

According to police, the most recent incident took place on December 22 on the 3500 block of Wilson Avenue in the city's Dimond District, shortly after 2 p.m. Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

Police offered several tips for residents including promptly picking up mail after delivery and to hand outgoing mail directly to a carrier, mailbox or a post office. Residents traveling out of town can also ask the U.S. Postal Service to hold mail at no charge.

Residents are asked to report suspicious persons by calling the department's non-emergency number at 510-777-3333. Anyone with information about the mail thefts is asked to call 510-238-3326.