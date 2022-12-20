Teens arrested following strong-arm robbery of postal carrier in Newark

NEWARK – Two teens, including a 16-year-old juvenile, were arrested in connection with a strong-arm robbery of a U.S. Postal Service carrier in Newark on Monday, police said.

Around 2:30 p.m., officers were called to the area of Haley and Bettencourt streets on reports of a letter carrier being robbed.

Police said neighbors interrupted the robbery and aided the victim. Two suspects left in a vehicle before officers arrived.

As police investigated, the suspect vehicle was located nearby. Officers initiated a pursuit, which went onto Interstate 880 and was terminated near the Mowry Avenue exit.

Police said the suspects exited at Stevenson Boulevard, where officers from neighboring Fremont spotted the vehicle. Officers followed the vehicle as it re-entered Newark and onto northbound Balentine Drive, where the suspect vehicle collided with a curb.

The two suspects fled on foot and were arrested shortly after, police said.

The driver, identified as 18-year-old Imran Siddiqi of Union City, was arrested on suspicion of robbery, robbery of a mail carrier, evading a police officer with wanton disregard for the safety of others and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Siddiqi was booked into the Santa Rita Jail.

According to jail records, Siddiqi is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday.

Police said the second suspect, identified as a 16-year-old male, was arrested on suspicion of robbery of a mail carrier and was booked at Alameda County Juvenile Hall. His name is being withheld due to his age.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact Sgt. Karl Fredstrom by calling 510-578-4974 or emailing Karl.Fredstrom@newark.org.