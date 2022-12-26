5 hospitalized, 2 critical following possible drug overdose at SF Christmas Day gathering

SAN FRANCISCO -- Five people at a Christmas day gathering in San Francisco were hospitalized, two of them in critical condition, when they suffered a possible drug overdose.

San Francisco police said officers responded at about 2:20 p.m. to a private residence on the 1700 block of Post St. in the city's Japantown neighborhood. Six adults were found to be suffering some sort of medical emergency.

Police Capt. Jonathan Baxter told KPIX 5 the opioid overdose-reversing drug naloxone (Narcan) was used on the patients; it was not confirmed the patients had been exposed to fentanyl or any other opioid.

Two people were taken to a hospital in critical condition and three were hospitalized in stable condition. One person was treated at the scene and refused transport to a hospital.

Police said the investigation into the incident was active and ongoing. As of Monday afternoon, it had not been determined if anything criminal occurred.