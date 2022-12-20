Bay Area lawmaker seeks to reduce opioid deaths by requiring Narcan in gas stations, bars

SAN FRANCISCO – As the number of opioid deaths continue to rise, a Bay Area lawmaker has introduced a proposal requiring public places carry naloxone to reverse overdoses.

Assemblymember Matt Haney (D-San Francisco) announced Tuesday that he has introduced Assembly Bill 24 in the legislature. The measure would require certain establishments, including gas stations, bars, libraries and single room occupancy (SRO) hotels, to carry the sprays, which are also known as Narcan.

According to Haney's office, the measure would only apply in counties experiencing an opioid crisis. The California Department of Public Health would provide the sprays to establishments free of charge.

In a statement, Haney said the measure is needed as the state is reaching "new levels" of the opioid crisis, much of it being driven by the rise of fentanyl. Last year, more than 6,800 opioid-related deaths were reported in California, and a staggering one out of five Californians who died in 2021 were killed by a fentanyl overdose.

"If fentanyl continues to be cheaper and more accessible than opioid blockers we're going to keep seeing an increase in overdose deaths," Haney said. "Until we can cut off the source of fentanyl, we have a responsibility to make sure the only effective first aid response is always there when it's needed."

In a series of tweets, Haney explained further the benefits of his proposal.

"Opioid blockers are easy to apply, do not require extensive training, and do not harm the person on whom it is applied. Naloxone will likely be soon approved over the counter. It should be approved widely accessible in areas experiencing overdoses crises," the assemblymember said. "We require first aid kits and fire extinguishers in many places--we must require opioid blockers in areas we know they're needed."

If approved, the CDPH would check establishments for naloxone during regular inspections. Fines of up to $1,000 would for businesses who do not have the sprays in a location accessible to employees.

It was not immediately known when AB24 would have its first legislative hearing.