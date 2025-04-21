Bay Area leaders remember Pope Francis as "one of a kind" pontiff who cared for vulnerable

Catholic leaders in U.S. honor Pope Francis' legacy, what's next at the Vatican and more

Bay Area leaders joined Catholics around world in mourning the death of Pope Francis, who is being remembered for his groundbreaking papacy.

Pope Francis died Monday at his Vatican City residence, just hours after making a surprise appearance at St. Peter's Square to bless well-wishers on Easter Sunday. The pontiff had been recovering from a near-fatal bout of double pneumonia that kept him hospitalized for over a month.

Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco said in a statement Monday, "The outpouring of prayers, good will and love for our Holy Father not only from Catholics but from people of different faiths all over the world is edifying and personally fills me with gratitude."

"Pope Francis called on us all to give more, sacrifice more, and care more about the poorest and most vulnerable, from the tiny infant in the womb, to the elderly and infirm, to the migrant and the refugee. Let us take inspiration from his words and example and put that inspiration into action," Cordileone went on to say.

Bishop Michael Barber of the Diocese of Oakland described Francis as "One of a kind".

"He will be forever known as 'The Pope of Mercy.' He called for a 'Holy Year of Mercy' in 2016 which inspired an outpouring of charitable works and led to the reconciliation of thousands of Catholics with the Lord," he said.

Bishop Oscar Cantu of the Diocese of San Jose said, "He referred to the Church as a field hospital, reaching out to the peripheries, and encouraged us all to encounter each other, especially the poor. His emphasis on mercy, care for creation, and solidarity with the poor has left an indelible mark on the Church and the world."

"Let us honor the legacy of Pope Francis by continuing to build a Church that is welcoming, inclusive, and dedicated to serving those in need," he went on to say.

Cantu said a memorial Mass for Pope Francis would take place in the coming days.

Along with local Catholic Church leaders, political leaders offered their condolences.

"Personally, the loss of Pope Francis is devastating," said Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was among the U.S. delegation who attended his installation in 2013 and was House minority leader when he spoke to Congress two years later.

"He reminded us of our inescapable duty to those struggling to escape poverty and persecution in our communities and around the world. Perhaps his most distinctive leadership will be his historic commitment to addressing the climate crisis," Pelosi said. "In San Francisco, we take special pride in Pope Francis, as he shares the namesake of our City and honors the call of our anthem, the Song of Saint Francis, to be an 'instrument of peace'."

Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement, which read in part, "His papacy was characterized by moral courage, a profound respect for all creation, and a deep conviction in the transformative power of love to heal and unite."