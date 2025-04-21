California Gov. Gavin Newsom mourns death of Pope Francis: "He championed human dignity"

SACRAMENTO – California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he is mourning after the passing of Pope Francis.

The Vatican announced Pope Francis' death early Monday morning. He was 88.

In a statement released Monday, Newsom recalled Pope Francis' social justice work.

"He championed human dignity, especially that of the poor, called the world to urgent climate action, condemned the death penalty, and confronted painful truths — including the Church's role in the genocide of Indigenous peoples," Newsom stated.

In 2024, Newsom joined Pope Francis at the Vatican and spoke at the Vatican Climate Summit.

Newsom during his 2024 meeting with Pope Francis. California Governor's Office

"His papacy was characterized by moral courage, a profound respect for all creation, and a deep conviction in the transformative power of love to heal and unite," Newsom stated.

Other California political leaders are also joining in the chorus of voices remembering Pope Francis, including former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

"Personally, the loss of Pope Francis is devastating. It was my high honor to attend his installation on the Feast of Saint Joseph in 2013 and to be in the House chamber during his historic address to the Congress in 2015," Pelosi stated.

Newsom grew up Catholic and attended Santa Clara University, a Jesuit institution, but seldom mentions his faith.