Catholic leaders in U.S. honor Pope Francis' legacy, what's next at the Vatican and more Catholic leaders in the U.S. honored the legacy of Pope Francis after his death at age 88 on Monday. CBS News' Melissa Mahtani discusses what happens next at the Vatican and Rev. Daniel Groody, vice president and provost at the University of Notre Dame, has more on Pope Francis' legacy. Delia Gallagher, CBS News' papal and Vatican contributor and consultant, also joins with more reactions.