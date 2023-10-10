Police in Oakland investigate deadly shooting on 105th Avenue

OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland were at the scene of a deadly shooting Tuesday afternoon that left one victim dead, authorities confirmed.

The Oakland Police Department issued a statement confirming that officers were investigating a shooting that occurred on the 300 block of 105th Avenue shortly after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Arriving officers found a victim who sustained at least one gunshot wound, police said.

Oakland Fire Department and paramedic personnel also responded to the scene to provide life saving measures, but the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. Aerial video of location showed the victim covered by a yellow tarp on the ground in the middle of the street.

Investigators from the department's Homicide Section have taken over the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Police did not provide any suspect information.

The shooting is the latest in a rash of street violence in Oakland over the past few days. On Saturday, five people were injured in four separate shootings Saturday night between 7:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. Early Monday morning, a Good Samaritan was shot while attempting to help victim who was being robbed and assaulted.

Authorities have not released the victim's identity pending the notification of next of kin. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the OPD Homicide Section at (510)238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510)238-7950.