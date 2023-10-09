Good Samaritan shot in Oakland attempting to help armed robbery and assault victim

OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland are investigating an armed robbery and assault early Monday that included the shooting of a Good Samaritan who attempted to help the first victim, authorities confirmed.

Oakland police said they are investigating a shooting and robbery that occurred Monday morning just before 12:30 a.m. on the 1800 block of 42nd Avenue. Police first arrived in the area to investigate a ShotSpotter activation. Arriving officers found two victims: one suffering from at least one gunshot wound and a second victim who had been assaulted.

The preliminary investigation indicated one of the victims was approaching their vehicle when an individual in a second vehicle pulled alongside them. The person exited the vehicle, approached the victim, and forcefully took their belongings. As the individual took the victim's belongings, they physically assaulted the victim.

When the second victim attempted to intervene on the behalf of the person being robbed, they were shot. The armed suspect then got back into their vehicle and fled the scene with the items taken. There were reports that the suspect pistol-whipped the robbery victim, striking the person in the face before fleeing the scene.

Paramedics arrived on scene and transported the victims to a local hospital where both were listed in stable condition, police said.

Police did not provide a description of the suspect or the vehicle they fled from the incident in. Anyone with information regarding the crime is asked to contact the OPD Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426.