Police arrest fisherman who allegedly stabbed windsurfer near Berkeley Marina

Police in East Bay arrested a fisherman suspected of stabbing a windsurfer near the Berkeley Marina during an altercation Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

A press release issued by the Berkeley Police Department said on Sunday shortly after 3 p.m., officers responded to an area at the Berkeley Marina after a report of a stabbing. Police heard that a fisherman got into a dispute with a windsurfer after the windsurfer got tangled in the fisherman's line, causing the fisherman to lose his pole in the water.

Berkeley stabbing suspect Jimmy Ray Ellis Berkeley Police Department

Police said when the two parties met on the shoreline, the fisherman and windsurfer got into a argument that escalated with the fisherman allegedly stabbing the windsurfer in the shoulder with a knife. The windsurfer -- an unidentified man in his 50's -- was transported to an area hospital with injuries that police said were not believed to be life threatening.

Arriving officers got to the marina area and quickly spotted the suspect driving away on University Avenue and detained him without further incident. The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Hercules resident Jimmy Ray Ellis, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.