Police activity blocks Interstate 580 in Livermore at Highway 84 / Isabel Avenue

Police activity along Interstate Highway 580 in Livermore led to the closure of all lanes in both directions as the weekend getaway commute on Friday afternoon was beginning.

The California Highway Patrol said shortly after 2 p.m. that the eastbound lanes of 580 were closed at state Highway 84/Isabel Avenue. At 2:35 p.m., the CHP said in a social media post that both eastbound and westbound lanes were closed and officers were engaging with a person on the overpass who was having a mental health crisis.

Drivers were urged to use alternate routes of SR-84 into Livermore, and eastbound commuters to the valley were advised to remain on Interstate 680 to Highway 4.

At 3:52 p.m., the CHP said all lanes had been reopened and the incident was "peacefully resolved."

As of 4 p.m., eastbound traffic on I-580 into Livermore was backed up past Dublin and Pleasanton to Rowell Ranch.

Interstate Highway 580 in Livermore is blocked at Isabel Avenue/SR-84, May 8, 2026. California Highway Patrol

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. You can also chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline here.

For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–10 p.m. Eastern Time at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.