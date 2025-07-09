Pleasanton police arrest 12-year-old and 17-year-old suspected in ATM robberies

Police in Pleasanton arrested two juveniles, one of whom is 12 years old, in connection with a series of ATM robberies in the East Bay community.

"Thanks to the hard work and dedication of our detectives, the Pleasanton Police Department arrested two individuals connected to the recent series of ATM robberies," the department said in a post Wednesday morning.

Police first warned residents about the robberies on June 20. In each incident, two to three suspects wearing dark clothing and full-face masks approached victims at ATMs during the early evening hours.

At the time, officers said the suspects would then threaten and physically assault victims to steal cash before fleeing in a getaway vehicle.

In an update Wednesday, police said they arrested a 12-year-old and a 17-year-old for allegedly committing the robberies. During the arrest of the 12-year-old, an unserialized firearm was allegedly recovered.

Both suspects are Livermore residents, according to officers. Their names are not being released due to their ages.

The pair was booked into Juvenile Hall on suspicion of first-degree robbery.

Police offered multiple tips to stay safe when using ATMs, including being aware of one's surroundings, using indoor or well-lit ATMs in populated areas if possible and to avoid withdrawing large amounts of cash at once.