Pleasanton police investigate string of recent ATM robberies

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

Police in the East Bay community of Pleasanton are investigating multiple ATM robberies in recent days that they believe are connected.

The department said Friday that the robberies had taken place over the past week, during the early evening hours. In each case, two to three suspects approached victims wearing dark clothing and full-face masks.

Police said the suspects threatened and physically assaulted the victims to steal cash. While no weapons were seen or used, police said that does not mean the suspects were unarmed.

According to detectives, the robberies are believed to be related due to similarities in the time of day and suspect description. Each robbery involved a different getaway vehicle.

Detectives did not provide a description of the suspects or suspect vehicles.

Police offered several tips for residents, including being aware of their surroundings especially after dark, to use indoor or well-lit ATMs and to avoid withdrawing large amounts of cash at once.

