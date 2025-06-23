Pleasanton police investigate string of recent ATM robberies

Police in the East Bay community of Pleasanton are investigating multiple ATM robberies in recent days that they believe are connected.

The department said Friday that the robberies had taken place over the past week, during the early evening hours. In each case, two to three suspects approached victims wearing dark clothing and full-face masks.

Police said the suspects threatened and physically assaulted the victims to steal cash. While no weapons were seen or used, police said that does not mean the suspects were unarmed.

📢 Safety Alert: ATM Robberies in Pleasanton The Pleasanton Police Department is investigating multiple ATM robberies... Posted by Pleasanton Police Department on Friday, June 20, 2025

According to detectives, the robberies are believed to be related due to similarities in the time of day and suspect description. Each robbery involved a different getaway vehicle.

Detectives did not provide a description of the suspects or suspect vehicles.

Police offered several tips for residents, including being aware of their surroundings especially after dark, to use indoor or well-lit ATMs and to avoid withdrawing large amounts of cash at once.