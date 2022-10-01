Pittsburg set to defend title in Fleet Week High School Band Challenge

PITTSBURG -- In the community of Pittsburg, you will hear an incredible sound coming from the local high school.

The sound comes courtesy of the Pittsburg High School Marching Band led by band director Jennifer Martinez who took over the program 17 years ago.

"There is a lot of pressure leading this band because of it's long legacy," said Martinez.

Inside the music room, the walls are lined with trophies, awards and plaques. An alum of Pittsburg High, Martinez played clarinet as a student and was part of many of those performances. She went onto play music at the University of the Pacific before her career came full circle.

"That was always a goal of mine to come back home to lead and teach these students," said Martinez. "They inspire me."

Currently, the band is made up of more than 200 student musicians, boasting the largest high school marching band in the East Bay. The group is so big, they don't fit inside their music room, and each day take over the school auditorium.

"Each day, it is organized chaos," joked Martinez. "Two hundred twenty-five students in this band room with instruments -- there is a lot going on."

Along with practice and rehearsal during school, the band marches onto the football two nights a week to practice until 10 p.m.

The hard work has paid off. Pittsburg's program is still highly decorated and this week they return to Fleet Week in San Francisco as the defending champions of the last High School Band Challenge in 2019.

"Being champions there is a little weight on us," said Senior Emily Dickt. "But I think we can overcome that."

For Martinez, she says it is not about the awards or the accolades but it is more about the opportunity for her diverse group of students to play for a broad audience outside of their city.

"I think that we show that there is so much goodness happening in Pittsburg," said Martinez. "That's what I hope people take away when they hear Pittsburg, not the stereotype or what may be they've heard about us in the past. In the present, this is who we are, and we hope to be proud representatives of our community."

The Fleet Week High School Band Challenge takes place on Monday, Oct. 10 at the Golden Gate Park Spreckels Temple of Music Bandshell.

Five Bay Area high schools will compete this year. Along with Pittsburg High, Santa Teresa High School, Santa Cruz High School, Phillip Burton High School and Ann-Sobrato High School are taking part.