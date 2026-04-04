Peru-born artist's work shown for San Francisco's Art on Market Street 2026 poster series

Adrian Arias has created art in all forms and fashions. The Peru-born artist has created murals in downtown San Francisco, crafted poetry and danced in the streets. He considers himself a "cultural promoter," who proudly displays his heritage in his many works.

So, when he got the opportunity to display his work at transit stops along Market Street, he knew it was a special moment.

"Making these big murals is amazing you know. It's a great experience. The thing with (Art on Market) is, it's engaging the community. That's ranking very high," Arias said.

Arias was one of four artists selected for the San Francisco Arts Commission's Art on Market Street Poster Series. The SFAC partners with SFMTA to display the works of the selected artists at transit shelters from Market Street and Steuart all the way to Seventh Street in the Mid-Market area.

The competition offers artists a $12,000 commission, as well as exposure to the thousands of tourists and locals who travel along one of San Francisco's main corridors.

Arias's work, entitled "Layers of the Mission: A Celebration of Memory and Resilience," is intended to bring attention to who he describes as real-life neighborhood heroes.

His works feature a palatero — an ice cream vendor — an Aztec dancer, and lowrider cars.

His work was displayed on Market Street for three months in spaces that are normally sold to advertisers.

"This is not selling. It is teaching— it is information about our culture," Arias said.

This is the contest's 33rd year. The theme for the competition in 2027 is "Market Street: The Next 175 Years." The commission is seeking artists who can convey a vision of the future for Market Street in their work.

The deadline to apply is April 17, 2026, at 11:59 pm, though artists are encouraged to submit their applications as soon as possible.