Update: Assault on transgender victim at People's Park in Berkeley investigated as hate crime

BERKELEY -- UC Berkeley police are investigating an aggravated assault with a shovel on a transgender victim Sunday morning in the construction zone at People's Park as a hate crime, according to authorities.

Police provided few details in the initial "Warn Me" email issued by the school at 11:18 a.m. Sunday. It noted that the incident happened at 7:42 a.m. "at the UC Berkeley construction site on the 2500 block of Haste Street," but did not specify that the attack happened at the controversial and hotly contested housing project construction area at People's Park.

At first, no other information on the assault with the baseball bat was provided, including the circumstances surrounding the attack, the condition of the victim or information regarding a suspect in the assault.

UC Berkeley Police issued a second email Sunday afternoon providing more details. In the update, police confirmed that the aggravated assault occurred at the People's Park Housing Construction Site.

Police went on to say a total of three suspects assaulted the victim using a shovel and kicking the victim, causing injuries. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment, but police did not provide any information on their condition.

Police confirmed one of the suspects was arrested for the assault, but noted two suspects remain outstanding. Authorities did not provide any suspect descriptions for the individuals still at large.

Police said that based on information learned during the investigation Sunday morning, the aggravated assault is believed to have been spurred by anti-transgender bias and will be investigated as a hate crime.

People's Park has been the epicenter of protests and conflict for decades. The latest round of activity is over the University of California at Berkeley's plan to construct student housing on the property.

People's Park construction protest. CBS

Earlier this month, a new injunction was granted that is preventing any construction work or other activity at People's Park, further delaying plans for a new housing project.

The lawsuit filed by Make UC A Good Neighbor and the People's Park Historic District Advocacy Group (PPHDAG) challenged the approval university officials recently received to commence construction of the new housing to be built on the grounds of People's Park. UC officials and representatives of those groups said the California Court of Appeal has issued a temporary stay that is stopping UC Berkeley from all construction and other activity. That includes demolition, taking down trees and other preparation that was stopped by protesters in early August.

Cal officials noted that there were seven arrests for charges of trespassing, resisting arrest and battery on a peace officer. It also noted that two officers were injured.

The confrontation, which started in the early morning hours of Aug. 3, began when police officers and work crews descended upon the park to clear out debris, homeless and housing advocates. A clash ensued that lasted hours, with police trying to keep the protest outside of a temporary fence installed that morning.

By that afternoon, workers stopped construction, and both police and laborers left due to the sustained confrontations. Protesters then tore down the fence.

The $312 million project will provide housing for 1,100 university students and 125 homeless residents. UC Berkeley has additional information about the construction project on its People's Park Housing Page.

Anyone with information regarding the baseball bat assault Sunday morning is asked to contact the UC Police Department at 510-642-6760. Tipsters can refer to UCPD case #22-01817.