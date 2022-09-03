Watch CBS News
Pedestrian struck, killed in San Jose

/ CBS San Francisco

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) - Police were investigating a fatal pedestrian accident in San Jose early Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 3 a.m., in the 700 block of Hellyer Avenue. 

Units arrived to find a deceased adult male pedestrian, acording to police. The driver remained at the scene.

There are no further details.

This is San Jose's 24th pedestrian fatality of 2022.

First published on September 3, 2022 / 8:57 AM

