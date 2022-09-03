Pedestrian struck, killed in San Jose
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) - Police were investigating a fatal pedestrian accident in San Jose early Saturday morning.
The incident happened around 3 a.m., in the 700 block of Hellyer Avenue.
Units arrived to find a deceased adult male pedestrian, acording to police. The driver remained at the scene.
There are no further details.
This is San Jose's 24th pedestrian fatality of 2022.
