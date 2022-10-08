Pedestrian killed by vehicle on Highway 280

SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) – A pedestrian was killed by a car on southbound Interstate Highway 280 in San Jose Saturday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident, which was first reported Saturday around 1 a.m., occurred near the southbound U.S. Highway 101 connector, according to the CHP.

The CHP is reporting a pedestrian was stuck by a vehicle.

The CHP issued a Sig-alert with lane closures due to the collision at 1:22 a.m.

All lanes had been reopened at 3:02 a.m., according to the CHP.