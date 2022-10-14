Pedestrian hit by vehicle in San Jose; 4th incident in less than 24 hours

SAN JOSE -- A vehicle hit and severely injured by a pedestrian in San Jose Friday morning, the latest in a string of vehicle incidents involving pedestrians or bicyclists.

San Jose police said the report came in a 9:37 a.m. about the collision which happened in a parking lot on the 1700 block of Automation Parkway near Hostetter Road in the Berryessa neighborhood.

Adult female pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries, police said. The driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation.

Police said it was the fourth collision involving pedestrians and bicyclists in less than 24 hours. On Thursday evening in the Berryessa neighborhood, an elderly woman crossing Lundy Avenue outside of a crosswalk near Sajak Avenue in the Berryessa neighborhood was hit and killed by a vehicle.

The driver also remained at the scene and cooperated with police. No alcohol or drug use was suspected. The woman was the 53rd fatal collision, and the 55th traffic death of 2022. She was also the 28th pedestrian fatality of the year.

Earlier Thursday, an elderly man suffered life-threatening injuries in a hit-and-run crash in the area of Monterey Road and Montecito Vista Drive near Elaine Richardson Park in South San Jose.

About 20 minutes after that incident, a bicyclist was hit by a vehicle a short distance away on the 2100 block of Monterey Road. The bicyclist's injuries were not life-threatening and the driver remained on the scene..