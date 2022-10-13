San Jose hit-and-run collision leaves elderly pedestrian critically injured

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose are investigating a hit-and-run collision Thursday afternoon that left an elderly pedestrian with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

According to the San Jose Police Department's public information officer Twitter account, the collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. in the area of Monterey Road and Montecito Vista Drive not far from Elaine Richardson Park.

The vehicle fled the scene after the collision.

Units are currently at the scene of a hit and run collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in the area of Monterey Rd and Montecito Vista Dr.



No description of suspect vehicle yet. Pedestrian has life threatening injuries.



Updates as they become available.



TOC: 12:30PM pic.twitter.com/0SXDSmf4lB — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) October 13, 2022

Police said the injured pedestrian was an "elderly male." Authorities have not provided a description of the suspect vehicle being sought yet. There are street closures in the area impacting traffic.

The public is asked to remain clear of the area for the time being as the investigation continues.

There was also a second accident a short distance away on the 2100 block of Monterey Road involving a vehicle and a bicyclist about 20 minutes later. After initially reporting that the bicyclist was seriously injured, San Jose police clarified that the individual sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

In that incident, the driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with police.