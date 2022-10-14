Pedestrian struck, killed near San Jose Municipal Golf Course

SAN JOSE -- San Jose police investigators were in a neighborhood near the San Jose Municipal Golf Course Thursday evening where a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle.

The accident occurred in the area of Lundy and Sajak avenues, just east of the golf course.

The collision occurred at about 7:45 p.m.

The motorist remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators. A representative from the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office is expected to arrive soon.

There are no further details at this time.