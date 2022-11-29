Watch CBS News
Paul Pelosi attack: New judge to preside over DePape case

/ CBS San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO -- A new judge will be presiding over the high-profile case against the man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi with a hammer at the Pelosi home in San Francisco.

42-year-old Richmond resident David DePape faces a slew of federal, local and state charges in the Oct. 28th attack that sent Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul to the hospital with injuries from DePape's alleged violent assault with a hammer.  

DePape is being held without bail and has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

david-depape.jpg
David DePape California DMV

In November, presiding Judge Loretta "Lori" Giorgi said she and Christine Pelosi had worked together in the San Francisco city attorney's office in the 1990s but had not interacted in years. Christine is one of the Pelosis' five adult children and while she has never held elected office, she's considered to be a potential successor when Pelosi retires.

While DePape's public defender did not object to Giorgi remaining on the case, it was announced Monday Judge Stephen Murphy will replace her. A preliminary hearing is still set to happen December 14th.

First published on November 28, 2022 / 5:41 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

