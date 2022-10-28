Update: Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband 'violently assaulted' during San Francisco home invasion

SAN FRANCISCO -- Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was assaulted by a suspect wielding a hammer early Friday during a home invasion of the couple's San Francisco residence.

According to the Associated Press, people familiar with the matter have told them the suspect specifically targeted the Pelosi home.

The assault was revealed in a statement from Drew Hammill, spokesman for Speaker Pelosi:

"Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi. The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation. Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery. The Speaker was not in San Francisco at the time."

San Francisco police said officers responded to the 2600 block of Broadway for a report of a home break-in at approximately 2:27 a.m.

Pelosi suffered blunt force trauma to his head and body, according to two people with knowledge of the investigation into the attack who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity. He was being treated by doctors for bruising, severe swelling and other injuries.

"During this incident an 82-year-old male victim was attacked, and the suspect was taken into custody," the short SFPD release said. "The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment."

Agents from the United States Capitol Police and the FBI are now assisting in the investigation.

"The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time."

Pelosi just returned to Washington this week from a security conference in Europe and is due to keynote an advocacy event Saturday evening with Vice President Kamala Harris.

While the circumstances of the attack are unclear, the incident raises additional questions about the safety of members of Congress and their families as threats to lawmakers are at an all-time high almost two years after the violent Capitol insurrection.

Members of Congress have received additional dollars for security at their homes, but some have pushed for more protection as people have showed up at their homes and as members have received an increasing amount of threatening communications.

In 2021, Capitol Police investigated around 9,600 threats made against members of Congress, and members have been violently attacked in recent years. Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, D-Ariz., was shot in the head at an event outside a Tucson grocery store in 2011, and Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., was severely injured when a gunman opened fire on a Republican congressional baseball team practice in 2017.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Biden had called Nancy Pelosi and was praying for the Pelosi family.

Several lawmakers also took to social media to react to the assault.

Senator Chuck Grassley posted -- "I wish Mr Pelosi well & pray for a quick recovery Everyone deserves 2b respected & violence is never okay."

Meanwhile, Bay Area Congresswoman Jackie Speier posted -- "Thank God @SpeakerPelosi's husband Paul is safe after being attacked in their home by an assailant. While the motive is still unknown we know where this kind of violence is sanctioned and modeled."

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.), expressed his concerns in a call with the Speaker.

"What happened to Paul Pelosi was a dastardly act," Schumer said. "I spoke with Speaker Pelosi earlier this morning and conveyed my deepest concern and heartfelt wishes to her husband and their family, and I wish him a speedy recovery."

Earlier this year, Paul Pelosi pleaded guilty to misdemeanor driving under the influence charges related to a May crash in California's wine country and was sentenced to five days in jail and three years of probation.