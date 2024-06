Firefighters are at the scene of a brush fire that has scorched 20 acres on Wednesday morning along Altamont Pass Road near Tracy, fire officials said.

As of 10:30 a.m., forward progress had been stopped on the fire, according to Cal Fire.

The fire was first reported about 9:20 a.m. in the 15400 block of Altamont Pass Road, near West Grant Line Road.

Firefighters are battling a 5 acre fire near Altamont Pass Rd X Grant Line Rd in the Altamont (Alameda County). #PassFire #CALFIRESCU @AlamedaCoFire @ALERTCalifornia pic.twitter.com/fmfBY6nhLb — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) June 26, 2024

No injuries have been reported.