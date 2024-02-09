Party supplies in demand as Niners fans prepare for Super Bowl Sunday

Party supplies fly off the shelves as Niners fans prepare for Super Bowl Sunday

DALY CITY -- She might be preparing to watch a game but, when it comes to decorations, Zyanya Hernandez says she doesn't play around.

The lifetime 49ers fan was grabbing all the regalia she could get at Party City in Daly City ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl.

"It's like the cherry on top. You gotta have decorations to match the excitement," she said.

There was certainly no hiding her excitement. With big balloons crammed into a relatively small car, she's got faith in her team and in her one-woman mission to get her festivities ready in time.

"Where there's a will, there's a way," she said.

Like countless other 49ers fans across California and the Bay Area, preparations for at-home watch parties are underway.

"For all the nay-sayers who thought we couldn't make it here? Made it!" Hernandez proudly exclaimed.

Nearby at Total Wine, Bay Area native Sam Piiazza is happy to be the voluntary bartender for his family get-together.

"It's a great occasion to get together with family and friends and celebrate what we have in common. And that's pride for our S.F. Bay Area fans and a good excuse to break bread with loved ones. Hopefully at the end of the day we will all be smiling," Piiazza said.

Super Bowl family celebrations is what led Hernandez to become so dedicated to her team.

"My brother, who's the oldest, he passed away when I was 17. I have fond memories of him being at those barbecues with us growing up. He's part of the reason I grew up such an avid Niners fan."

As she stuffed every last balloon into her car, she says it's the kind of 49ers love that, naturally, never gives up.