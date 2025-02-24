Recalled Alameda County DA Pamela Price launches "unfiltered" podcast

Alameda County DA rescinds several of her predecessor's policies on first day

Former Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price is launching her own podcast following the recall vote that removed her from office.

Titled "Pamela Price Unfiltered," the podcast was scheduled to begin Tuesday and was described in a press release as "raw, unfiltered conversations" and "fearless discussions on politics, law, education, culture, and the real-world impact of current events."

Last week, Ursula Jones Dickson was sworn in as the new District Attorney after 63% of Alameda County voters said yes last November to recalling Price, who campaigned on reforming the county's criminal justice system and seeking alternatives to mass incarceration. However, she quickly faced the ire of voters because of the county's rising crime rate, particularly in Oakland, and blowback over her refusal to seek more serious charges in multiple cases, which her opponents claimed was creating a system of "catch and release."

Dickson said one of her priorities will be reversing some of Price's directives that limited how cases could be charged and when enhancements could be added.

One of the directives already reversed is one that required supervisory approval before adding certain specified enhancements to a case, including particularly gun enhancement charges.

Price said her "Unfiltered" podcast would discuss the impact of these changes and what they mean for communities most affected by systemic racial injustice.

"This podcast will be a place for truth-telling, fact-checking, and shedding light on the stories that get buried by mainstream narratives," said Price in a prepared statement. "We're going to challenge misinformation, uplift community voices, and provide real talk about the issues affecting everyday people."

The podcast will feature interviews of activists, legal experts, community members and other thought leaders, Price said.