Palo Alto residents finding creative ways to cool off during relentless heat wave

Palo Alto residents adapting to cool off during heat wave

PALO ALTO - The relentless heat wave is impacting people throughout the Bay Area.

It was originally forecasted to peak on Tuesday, but temperatures in the 90s will continue to impact some areas all weekend long and some people in Palo Alto getting a little uncomfortable.

"I wanna get in the cool house," Kylie Gifford said.

But they're finding ways to adapt, wearing summer sandals and sunglasses, pulling out an umbrella to shield themselves from the sun, and finding cool spaces.

"We're going to go sit in the theatre," Linda Catalano said.

Catalano was on her way to the Stanford Theatre to catch a movie and sit in the air conditioning, something she doesn't have at home.

"We live by a creek and it keeps our house cool but today it's gotten hot because it's been so hot for the last few days," Catalano said.

And she's not the only one looking to avoid the rising temperature of their home.

"It's really hot and my apartment doesn't have AC so we're trying to beat the heat by getting some ice cream," Alex Georgiou said.

Ice cream was a popular choice with many people stopping by Palo Alto Creamery for a sweet treat. Jamie Gifford stopped by after a long day in the sun with his kids.

"We were at soccer games this morning and we just went to the Stanford game and I think there was about 100 people on the sunny side and 10,000 people on the shady side," Gifford said. "We usually don't eat ice cream right before dinner but I couldn't figure out a better way to cool off with the kids."

With another hot day expected on Sunday people will have to continue to find creative ways to cool off for a little while longer.