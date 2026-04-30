Pacifica rated as the worst small city to start a business; coastal residents shrug it off

WalletHub published a new ranking that said Pacifica is the worst small city to start a business, but residents of the coastal community are unsurprisingly pretty laid-back about it.

The study compared 1,334 cities nationwide, with a population between 25,000 and 100,000 residents. Officials said the best small city to start a business is St. George, Utah, and they had come to this conclusion based on business environment, access to resources and business costs.

"There's some truth to that. Pacifica is cut off, and it's probably the worst place for a startup or tech company or something like that," Robby Bancroft, the owner of The Shore Shack in Pacifica, told CBS News Bay Area. "But a small hometown restaurant, it's almost like the best."

Bancroft and his father opened up the restaurant five months ago, a risk he said was worth taking in his quaint hometown.

"It's like a dream come true, you're literally standing in something that we dreamed of," said the Pacifica native, who has been selected as the 2026 Small Businessperson of the Year for the San Francisco District of the Small Business Administration.

"I love my community," he added.

Archie Judan, the president of the Pacifica Chamber of Commerce, said that the city serves a different type of population.

"I mean it's a beach town. It's quiet, it's where CEOs who work in Palo Alto, they go to escape from, to decompress," Judan said. "Not really focusing on how to create a business or create a name brand that they could actually bring to the market and pursue an IPO."

He added, "A huge brand awareness campaign really needs to focus on a lot more Pacifica truly as a visitor serving city. It is good to really identify a lot of the good aspects, we have access to the beach."

Judan said there are about 3,000 active businesses filed in Pacifica, and hopes that the city and entrepreneurs can collaborate more in the future.

"Being able to maintain a consistent revenue stream that can make the city more economically viable, and that is a domino effect of how successful our local businesses," Judan said. "And that is going to be focused more on a lot of the local support that we get from our residents."

City leaders said that with a new economic development workplan, they hope to keep small businesses open while also attracting new ones with more streamlined planning and permitting guidelines.

"I don't think it's productive to rank any community as the worst of anything. I think it overlooks the critical issues that Pacifica is facing on a day-to-day basis," Pacifica City Councilmember Mary Bier said. "We are a seaside town, so we are heavily regulated by California agencies. We have sea level rise, fire hazards, erosion. And the community that hasn't wanted any development or change, right? And so, we're dealing with those things every day."

Bier added, "One thing like a single ranking doesn't show is the heart of my community. And the Pacifica community is amazing. We come together all the time, we support each other's families.

The WalletHub study also showed that of the 1,334 small cities ranked, the bottom 10 are all from the Bay Area: just in front of Pacifica in reverse order: Danville, Castro Valley, Saratoga, Belmont, Morgan Hill, Martinez, Brentwood, Los Gatos, and San Carlos. The highest-ranked small city in the Bay Area was Walnut Creek at No. 891, while the highest-ranked in California at No. 160 was Twentynine Palms in San Bernardino County.

Interim City Manager Yulia Carter and City Economic & Housing Manager Gretchen Heckman sent a joint statement on behalf of the city:

The City of Pacifica is deeply committed to supporting a resilient local economy in a way that reflects our community - supporting our businesses, serving our residents, and maintaining the quality of life. Our goal is not just economic activity, but a healthy, vibrant community where people want to live, work, and spend time. Rankings like the WalletHub report can be a useful data point, but they do not fully capture the conditions that drive business success in a community like Pacifica. The methodology relies heavily on cost-based and generalized national metrics, which tend to favor lower-cost markets. While affordability is one factor, it does not necessarily translate to stronger long-term business outcomes. Many of the factors used in the ranking, such as commute times, labor markets, access to capital, and state-level tax structures, are regional or market-driven and largely outside of a city's direct control. Applying these criteria uniformly across evaluated communities can create a limited view of local economic conditions. Pacifica is also part of a larger regional economy, with proximity to San Francisco and Silicon Valley. That "destination of choice" benefit brings access to talent, customers, and overall strong regional economy for businesses that choose to locate here, which is not captured in this one size- fits-all national ranking. What the ranking also does not reflect is the work happening at the local level. The City Manager's Office recently approved, and is actively implementing an Economic Development Workplan that focuses on supporting and retaining our businesses, thoughtfully attracting new ones, and making it easier to navigate City processes by streamlining planning and permitting requirements. We are also working to better connect our small business community with county, regional, and state resources and provide technical assistance so they can thrive. We are not trying to be the cheapest place to do business, we are focused on being a place where businesses can truly belong and succeed. That means building strong partnerships, reducing barriers where we can, and being responsive to the needs of our local business community, while preserving our coastal identity and charm that make Pacifica unique.

As for Bancroft, he said he is looking forward to the future of working more with the city.

"Bringing housing to Pacifica and also saving the economy at the same time. So, we're out 5 to 10 years, I hope to see some of these things solved in my lifetime," he said.

Bancroft said to be ranked the worst isn't the best feeling, but he is hoping that some publicity from this rating can encourage others to come check out the charm of this quiet beachy town.

"I would encourage people to visit Pacifica. And then I would encourage locals to keep your dollars local as much as possible," Bancroft said.