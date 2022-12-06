Overnight freeze warning issued for parts of the North Bay

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Bay Area office of the National Weather Service on Tuesday issued an overnight freeze warning for a portion of the North Bay as chilly temperatures continue to grip the region.

According to a Twitter post by the National Weather Service Bay Area account, the warning will impact the interior mountains and valleys of the North Bay. A map showed the area affected stretching from Sausalito and Tiburon in Marin County north to the Sonoma County line and east as far as Vacaville. The warning goes into effect at 1 a.m. Wednesday and continues until 9 a.m.

Heads up North Bay! It's going to be another cold night. Freeze warning in effect late tonight through Wednesday morning. Remember to protect people, pets, plants, and pipes from the cold! #cawx https://t.co/pbw4Hu4XYc — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) December 6, 2022

Residents in the impacted area are advised to take steps to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes, they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly.

Residents who have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Meanwhile, overnight showers that visited Bay Area residents on Monday night into Tuesday morning turned out to be a largely beneficial soak for the region, according to the National Weather Service.

Most areas in the region received about a tenth of an inch or less of rainfall, said meteorologist Sean Miller. The spots with the most rainfall, which was about half an inch of rain, were the Santa Cruz Mountains and higher elevation spots in the North Bay.

The weather service cited no reports of flooding on Monday and early Tuesday.

Miller said it was "the kind of rain we want to get."

In the first six days of December, most of the Bay Area has received an average of 1 to 2 inches of rain, with minimal flooding issues.

The weather service predicts that additional showers will end on Tuesday.