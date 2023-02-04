Over 30 projects approved for funding in Tenderloin improvement plan

SAN FRANCISCO - Over 30 community projects dedicated to bettering the lives of Tenderloin community members were awarded city funding, announced San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Wednesday.

Breed has set aside $3.5 million to invest in community-based projects as part of the city's Tenderloin Community Action Plan, a three-pronged approach to improving conditions in the neighborhood. Funds will be used to back projects from June 2023 to 2025.

Projects were selected based on a two-week community weigh-in, where 1,400 residents voted on projects meant to improve public spaces, wellness, shelter, food security, education, safety and economic mobility.

"We are excited for the projects that have been selected," said Rich Hillis, San Francisco Planning Director. "The work is just beginning to make a meaningful impact in the Tenderloin to improve the quality of life for Tenderloin residents and community."

Breed said improving safety in the neighborhood requires more than just additional police presence, which the city is also doing. It also means investing in community partners who can activate public spaces, host events and prompt ambassadors to help families and children.

"The Tenderloin neighborhood is home to more children than any other neighborhood in San Francisco, so working to keep this community safe must be a top priority for the City," said Breed. "People deserve to live and work in a community where they can thrive."