Ohio man suffers life-threatening injuries in San Francisco shooting near Oracle Park

SAN FRANCISCO – Police said a 28-year-old man from Ohio was critically injured in a shooting early Monday near a luxury hotel a few blocks from Oracle Park in San Francisco.

The shooting was reported shortly after midnight in the 100 block of Channel Street, near the Luma Hotel and the 3rd Street Bridge in the Mission Bay neighborhood.

Officers found the victim with gunshot wounds, gave him aid and called for medics. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to San Francisco police.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. Tips may remain anonymous.