Fire officials warn of heightened fire risk as East Bay temperatures soar

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District is actively monitoring the impact of the heat advisory in the East Bay, as temperatures climbed to 98 degrees on Thursday.

"As we get later into the summer, these fires start to pack a little bit of a bigger punch because they have a lot less moisture in the fuels, and so the fires tend to go more rapidly. They grow rapidly," Battalion Chief Andrew Bozzo of the Contra Costa Fire Protection District told CBS News Bay Area.

He added that during the summer, they respond to multiple fires every day as consistent hot temperatures lower the fuel moisture of the wildland.

Bozzo added that neighbors should take precautions to prevent sparking any fires.

"Shut down any sort of automated or mechanical equipment that can cause fires. Mowing afternoon, in some places, the cut off time is a little later, but anytime afternoon, especially on very hot days like today, is an absolute no. If the blade hits the rock, it causes a spark," he said.

The battalion chief said they have responded to a couple of calls for heat stroke near bike trails on Thursday, and are reminding residents to stay hydrated and to stay indoors if possible.

"You just got to stay out of the outside, as much as you can, and get indoors, serve ice cream," Michele Iseri, the founder and co-owner of The Kreamery & Bake Shoppe in Concord, told CBS News Bay Area.

When you walk through the doors of this old-school ice cream parlor, it's a blast from the past. You can't miss the black and white tiles, shiny red stools, striped straws, and old school music playing in the background.

Iseri sells homemade baked goods, including warm pies, along with ice cream. She sees a boost in business, especially during the summer season.

"For any ice cream parlor, the summer is definitely our bread and butter. We have added lunch to offset any slowness that we see," she said.

Iseri worked a corporate job at Verizon Wireless before pursuing her passion for opening an old-fashioned ice cream shop for the Concord community.

"It's really hot outside, and ice cream is great on a hot day," Yvonne Ceresa, a customer said

Iseri said she is excited to serve delicious treats to neighbors, as they brace for more scorching summer days in the weeks to come.

"A place where people can come and community can hang out," she said.