Oakland Zoo treating mountain lion cub separated from mom in Santa Cruz

OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – The hospital at the Oakland Zoo is caring for a new orphaned mountain lion cub from Santa Cruz, zoo officials announced Tuesday.

Zoo officials wrote on Twitter that California Department of Fish and Wildlife workers brought the emaciated cub to Oakland on Monday night after a Santa Cruz resident noticed the cub on her property and called them. After waiting to see if the cub's mother returned for it, wildlife officials brought it to the zoo's hospital.

The female cub named Holly is receiving intensive care. Her blood work improved overnight and "she seems a bit brighter today, but still isn't standing or moving too much," the zoo tweeted.

Holly was estimated to be 3-4 months old and was considered critically ill. The hospital treated her with fluids, vitamins, anti-nausea medication, and anti-parasitic medication.

"Our vet staff named her Holly in honor of the holidays," said Erin Dogan, vice president of marketing and communications for the Conservation Society of California/Oakland Zoo. "We prepared a toasty warm room for her in the hospital ward, where she spent the night."

The zoo says they are hopeful but are taking it "very much day by day."