Oakland residents outraged over illegal dumping by Tesla Cybertruck driver

Illegal dumping continues to plague Oakland, costing the city millions of dollars each year. The latest incident — involving a Tesla Cybertruck — has left residents angry and demanding stronger consequences.

Andrea Taylor was driving home Thursday evening around 5:45 p.m. when she witnessed a man dumping construction debris from the back of a Cybertruck on Campbell Street, near 24th Street and just a block and a half from Raimondi Park.

"My initial reaction, frankly, was just disappointment, and then anger and frustration," said Taylor, who lives in the neighborhood. She immediately began filming the incident with her phone, capturing footage of the man standing on the back of the truck.

In the video, Taylor can be heard calling out the man: "Dumping in Oakland, that's so [expletive], bro."

Taylor said what stood out most was the type of vehicle involved. The license plate was linked to a 2025 Tesla Cybertruck.

"If they can afford that vehicle, they can afford to go to the dump," she said.

Another witness driving by also recorded the illegal dumping.

"He was pulling, what I saw specifically was this thing," Taylor recalled, pointing at a large wooden plank. Most of the trash left behind appeared to be leftover hardwood flooring.

Illegal dumping has long been an issue in West Oakland. Much of Campbell Street is lined with discarded mattresses, couches, tires, and construction debris.

"It just shows a level of entitlement and disrespect to every person here," said Duy Tran, a manager at the nearby Max's Gym.

City spokesperson Sean Maher confirmed that the Environmental Enforcement Team is investigating. Taylor reported both the license plate and vehicle identification number (VIN) to the city. The City of Oakland even posted a photo from Taylor's video on its official Facebook page, urging residents to record and report any illegal dumping activity.

"He doesn't think twice about it. He doesn't feel like he's doing anything wrong. Broad daylight, all of that," said Suzette Bradley, a Max's Gym member who frequently sees trash pileups in the neighborhood.

According to the latest available city data, in fiscal year 2021–2022, Oakland Public Works crews collected about 17,000 tons of illegally dumped trash — the equivalent of 34 million pounds. In 2023 alone, the city issued at least 405 citations for illegal dumping, 42 of which were based on camera footage.

"That's ridiculous. It's disheartening to see. Do the right thing. Take care of your own garbage," said Tran.

The fine for a first illegal dumping offense in Oakland can be up to $750, but residents argue that monetary penalties aren't enough.

Taylor and her neighbors are calling for stricter penalties, including mandatory community service for offenders.

"What we want is behavior change. And to me, engaging in that sort of thing would be a better push in that direction," Taylor said.

The City of Oakland reminds residents that they're entitled to at least one free bulky waste pickup per year — and in some cases, two — regardless of whether they rent or own. It's a free service. Appointments can be made by calling Waste Management.