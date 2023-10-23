Watch CBS News
Oakland police seek help finding missing 14-year-old girl

OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland are asking the public's help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Daryn McKinney was last seen at 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the first block of Garland Avenue, in the city's Oakland Avenue-Harrison Street neighborhood, police said Monday.

Police said she was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a multi-colored monkey on the front, ripped blue jeans and white Nike shoes.

Daryn is described as Black, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is in good physical and mental condition. Daryn is considered at-risk due to her age.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at (510) 238-3641.

