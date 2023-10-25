Watch CBS News
Update: 14-year-old Oakland girl who went missing last weekend found safe

/ CBS San Francisco

OAKLAND – A 14-year-old girl who went missing last weekend in Oakland has been found safe, police said Wednesday.

Daryn McKinney had last been seen at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday on Garland Avenue and Oakland police on Monday asked for the public's help in finding her.

Police said Wednesday morning that the teen was found safe but more information about when and where she was found were not released.

First published on October 25, 2023 / 11:26 AM

