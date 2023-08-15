Oakland police arrest suspect in deadly July shooting

OAKLAND — Oakland police arrested a suspect in connection to one of the deadly shootings that happened on July 19.

Officers identified the suspect as Victor Sledge.

Police said the shooting happened on the 1200 block of 18th Avenue just before 5 a.m. The victim, Nicole Marcy, died at the scene.

It was one of three separate shootings that day, that left four people dead in Oakland.

Sledge faces multiple charges including murder, assault with a deadly weapon and violating terms of probation, police said.