Update: 4 dead in 3 separate Oakland shootings as street violence escalates

OAKLAND – A person was fatally shot late Wednesday morning in Oakland, the fourth victim of the day to die in a shooting in the city over the course of 10 hours, police said.

The latest shooting occurred shortly after 11 a.m. on the 2100 block of 106th Avenue, where police dispatch received a report of a vehicle accident. Responding officers located the male victim -- who was the sole occupant and driver of the vehicle -- and determined the person was suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Oakland police investigate shooting scene on the 2100 block of 106th Avenue on July 19, 2023. Citizen App

Two other shootings early Wednesday claimed the lives of three other people. Officers responded shortly before 1:30 a.m. to the 1100 block of 89th Avenue, where two people died inside a residence.

Just before 5 a.m., a person was shot and killed in the 1200 block of 18th Avenue. Officers on patrol found a person laying in the street and then determined the person, a female, had been shot. Medical personnel were called to the scene, but she succumbed to her injuries. A second male victim arrived at an area hospital and was determined to have been injured in that shooting.

The names of the victims who died in the separate shootings are not yet being released, and Oakland police have not announced an arrest of suspect information in any of the cases.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oakland police homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or a tip line at (510) 238-7950.