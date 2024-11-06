Oakland Measure NN, to pay for police and fire services, leads in early returns

Oakland's Measure NN, an increase and extension of an existing parcel tax for police and fire services, was ahead with about 72% of the vote based on early returns from the Alameda County Registrar of Voters Office.

The measure was leading after roughly 29,600 votes were counted out of the city's 252,382 registered voters as of about 8:20 p.m. Tuesday. Because Measure NN was put on the ballot using a signature-gathering effort, rather than by the City Council, it requires a simple majority to pass.

Measure NN would extend Measure Z, which was passed in 2014 and expires at the end of the year, for another nine years.

It would generate roughly $47.4 million annually by hiking the existing parcel tax on single-family homes from $133.45 to $198, according to an analysis by the city auditor.

It would also raise the tax on multi-family homes from $91.17 per unit to $132 per unit.

Non-residential properties are taxed on a formula based on frontage size and total square footage that includes a dollar amount as a multiplier. Under Measure NN that multiplier would rise from $68.35 to $198, according to the city auditor.

Measure NN would also increase the city's tax on commercial parking from 8.5 percent to 10 percent.

If passed, it would require the city to increase the Police Department's minimum staffing level to 700 sworn officers, up from the current 678, and would prohibit the city from laying off officers if the layoffs drop the total number of officers below 800.

It also prohibits layoffs of firefighters to a level below 480.

If the city fails to budget for the 700 officers, it would be prohibited from collecting the parking and parcel taxes for that fiscal year.

If the city budgets for the officers but the staffing level falls below 700, it would be prohibited from collecting the parcel tax for the following fiscal year and the parking tax would be suspended for 12 months.

Measure NN would replace the current nine-member Public Safety and Services Violence Prevention Commission with a five-member Oakland Public Safety Planning and Oversight Commission, which will have similar responsibilities but would also write four-year violence reduction plans for the City Council to vote on.

The committee set up to raise campaign contributions in favor of the measure, Oaklanders Together For A Safer Oakland, has amassed roughly $920,000 so far.

Major donors include Blue Shield of California, Kaiser Permanente, the East Bay Asian Youth Center, PG&E and the Service Employees International Union Local 1021.

Supporters say the money will help improve 911 response times, add more community police officers and invest in anti-violence programs like Ceasefire, along with job training, mental health services and high school graduation assistance.

"Measure NN must pass. If not, we will lose funding for community police officers, proven youth programs, and critical emergency response," according to the ballot argument in favor.

Endorsements listed on the Yes on Measure NN website include all Oakland City Council members, California Attorney General Rob Bonta, state Sen. Nancy Skinner, D-Berkeley, and state assemblymembers Mia Bonta, D-Oakland, and Buffy Wicks, D-Oakland, among others.

While there is no organized committee raising money to defeat Measure NN, opponents argue it doesn't have enough protections to ensure the taxes will be spent as intended and that it was crafted in secret, without the benefit of public hearings or input.

"Don't buy the scare tactics! If you reject this measure, the City will be forced to write another one that is less expensive, better written, provides for more officers and offers better accountability," according to the ballot argument against Measure NN.

Opponents include city council candidates Len Raphael and Nancy Sidebotham, and president of the Alameda County Taxpayers Association Marcus Crawley.