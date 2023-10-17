Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao focuses on public safety in first State of the City address

OAKLAND -- Mayor Sheng Thao held her first State of the City address on Tuesday, outlining how her administration plans to address crime, public safety and other pressing issues in Oakland.

This was Mayor Thao's first state of the city address after taking office about 8 months ago.

"Community safety remains and is my top priority as your mayor," Thao said at one point. "The surge and crime and violence that we are seeing in our streets is totally and completely unacceptable."

She laid out priorities for public safety like increasing staffing in the Oakland Police Department, allowing for more foot patrols, hiring emergency dispatchers to get 911 calls answered more quickly and introducing speed-enforcement cameras.

"I am dedicated to a more robust and accountable police department, with an engaging presence on streets and specialized units to tackle specific crimes," said Thao. "The urgent need to make Oakland safer is why we're hiring new police investigators, investing hundreds of dollars in funding for 24 hour a day crisis response and investing even more to prevent sex trafficking and and support drug traffic victims."

The mayor has been under fire over issues with the police department and rising crime in Oakland, getting criticized for her firing of OPD Chief LaRonne Armstrong back in February and for city officials botching the application process for millions of dollars in state crime fighting funds.

Armstrong, who claimed vindication last month after the release of a judge's report on his firing, was among the finalists recently announced to fill the vacant position of police chief for the department. Thao has maintained that her decision to fire Armstrong wasn't based on the initial report, but rather his knee-jerk reaction to it.

Thao's vision for the future of the city also focused on addressing homelessness and expanding Oakland's economic opportunities.

The mayor's speech touched on other big issues. She touted the city's $200 million investment to create affordable housing and said she plans to team up with other cities to take a regional approach to protecting renters and reducing homelessness.

She also highlighted the closure of Oakland's largest homeless encampment on Wood Street, saying 85% of the individuals who were living there accepted support services.

The mayor additionally addressed the surge in illegal dumping. She says the city is holding monthly cleanup blitzes along major transportation corridors.