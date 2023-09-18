Former Oakland Police Chief Armstrong claims vindication after judge's report on his firing

OAKLAND -- Former Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong on Monday claimed he was vindicated with the release of a new report he said clears his name after he was fired by Mayor Sheng Thao earlier this year.

The 50+ page report was issued by Hon. Maria P. Rivera, the retired judge who heard Armstrong's official appeal of what the former chief has described as his "retaliatory and wrongful termination" last February. Armstrong and his lawyer held a press conference Monday afternoon to discuss the report.

"The chief has been vindicated, long story short," said Armstrong's attorney Will Edelman. "Number one, the chief never should have been disciplined. There is no factual basis for the discipline that was issued. It's recommended that the discipline be reversed and removed from his file ... Number two, the criticisms of him in the federal monitor's outside law firm reports were unfounded."

Thao fired Armstrong from his job in February after a report by a federal monitor detailing the chief's actions in connection with a hit-and-run collision involving a police sergeant and the alleged obstruction of the investigation that followed. Armstrong had been suspended a month earlier in connection with the report that concluded he had signed off on the findings without reviewing them or even fully discussing the incident.

Armstrong and his lawyer said they could not make the judge's report public because it involves personnel information on other city employees. However, they did say it concluded there was no factual basis for his discipline and that his termination was illegal retaliation.

"I think today is something that I envisioned happening a long time ago," Armstrong noted during the press conference. "I said from the onset of this that I was not guilty of any of these allegations, that the facts will come out is this case and when the facts did come out, I felt like I would be vindicated. And today is that vindication."

"This sounds like what I told you months ago. It's unfortunate that we've had to come to this point for us to find that out," he added.

Armstrong and his lawyer said the report could end in a lawsuit he filed against the city for wrongful termination. Armstrong said he will exhaust all of his legal options and that he would still be open to coming back as chief.

Armstrong also addressed the ongoing issues with rising crime that have plagued Oakland in recent months.

"I feel horrible about what I see happening in the city," he said. "I live in the city. My family faces the same fears that every other resident in the city of Oakland faces, and so it is really concerning."

Armstrong was also asked why he has spent the past months fighting his termination.

"I think the people of Oakland deserve the truth," he said. "I think the people of Oakland deserve to know that the son of this city did not violate them, did not undermine their trust. That I am who I said I was, committed to the city of Oakland, someone who was doing the job the right way. And regardless of the mayor's decision, I felt like my reputation was important to restore, and I think today is that moment."

The Oakland Police Commission issued a statement that agreed with Armstrong's assessment, saying the report recommended that Oakland reverse Armstrong's dismissal and remove it from his personnel record due to "problematic" and "unreliable" analysis.

"The decision reaffirms the same points made by Oakland Police Commission Chair Tyfahra Milele, who has publicly disagreed with Mayor Thao over the improper dismissal," the statement read.

"We were aware at the time that the charges against the chief lacked credibility and said so publicly," Milele said in the statement. "We were disappointed that the Federal Monitor further burned his credibility by signing off on the largely evidence free report used to fire the Chief."

"Since the Chief should not have fired to begin with, I am placing on the agenda for the next regular meeting of the Commission consideration of whether the Commission should recommend to the Mayor that the Chief be reinstated or that he be included as one of the finalists in the list of candidates for her to consider for appointment as chief," Milele added.

Mayor Sheng Thao has long stood by her decision to fire Armstrong, despite the criticism that has been leveled at her by the NAACP and other community groups over the decision. She issued a statement in advance of the news conference, doubling down on her decision to fire Armstrong. It read in part:

"My decision was based on Mr. Armstrong's knee-jerk response to the outside investigator's report and the poor judgment it revealed, not on the report itself. And while the law prevents me from publicly discussing the details of the report, neither my Administration nor the federal court agreed with Mr. Armstrong that the findings could be written off as 'mistakes,'" the statement read. "Mr. Armstrong had a right under state law to object to his termination and have a neutral hearing officer make non-binding recommendations to the City. While I similarly cannot publicly discuss the hearing officer's findings, since they are personnel records, I will say that there was no recommendation that I reverse my decision to move the department forward under new leadership."

Thao has been under fire for rising crime in Oakland as well as recent news of the city's failure to apply for funds from the Organized Retail Theft Grant Program.

"What is going on in Oakland is a civil rights issue," Oakland NAACP President Cynthia Adams said at a press event Monday. "The buck stops with the mayor. This is the mayor's fault. It stops with the mayor. We need to hear from the mayor."

Adams also alluded to the report exonerating Armstrong during the event.

"We also want to make an announcement today from a reliable source, the chief did nothing wrong. He's innocent," Adams said. "It's time for him to come home and do what he needs to do for Oakland."

Last week, the Oakland branch of the NAACP ripped city officials over the failed application process in a letter.

"This was an epic failure. We desperately needed these funds, but we got nothing," the letter read. "We need strong, effective leadership. Shame on all who failed to get desperately needed funding when all they had to do was submit the application on time."