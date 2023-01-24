The victims of the Monterey Park mass shooting: Patient dies in hospital bringing death toll to 11

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, one of the four patients from Saturday night's mass shooting in Monterey Park who was being treated at County-USC Medical Center has died from "extensive injuries," raising the death toll to 11.

Another 9 people were injured in a mass shooting late Saturday in Monterey Park at a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands. A motive had yet to be officially determined Monday morning, a day after the gunman took his own life.

On Monday morning, the Los Angeles County coroner's office identified two of the 10 people pronounced dead Saturday night as My My Nhan, 65, and Lilan Li, 63. Two additional victims were identified Monday afternoon as Xiujuan Yu, 57, and Valentino Alvero, 68.

Officials withheld the names of the other victims, pending notification of their relatives. However, witnesses identified Star Dance Studio owner Ming Wei Ma as one of the deceased.

According to the coroner's office, they were two women in their 60s, one man in his 60s, and three men in their 70s. The patient who subsequently died at County-USC Medical Center was a woman in her 70s, according to the coroner's office.

Three other patients from the shooting were taken to County-USC, with one in serious condition, according to the county Department of Health Services. The other two were "recovering," but hospital officials said late Monday afternoon that one of them -- a 73-year-old woman -- had been discharged.

At 10:22 p.m. Saturday, Monterey Park police officers responded to a report of shots fired at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio on the 100 block of West Garvey Avenue in Monterey Park, a city about eight miles east of Los Angeles.

Then the suspect went to the city of Alhambra, about two miles away, and entered Lai Lai Ballroom and Studio, a similar dancehall. At least one person, a family member of the studio's owners, confronted the suspect and got into a physical struggle with him. He was able to take away the suspect's gun before the suspect fled the scene.

Sunday, around 11 a.m., Torrance police and Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies surrounded a white van described as a vehicle of interest at Hawthorne and Sepulveda Boulevards near Del Amo Mall, about 30 miles south of Monterey Park. At about 12:40 p.m., a SWAT team swarmed the vehicle and searched the interior.

The sheriff's department said the suspect shot and killed himself inside the van. Detectives found evidence in the van, including a gun, linking him to both locations. No further suspects were sought.

Investigators identified the shooter as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran.