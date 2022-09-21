Burglars hit several businesses in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood
OAKLAND -- Police are looking for a group of thieves responsible for breaking into a number of businesses in the city Little Saigon neighborhood early Monday morning.
Oakland police said the multiple burglaries happened on the 800 block of International Boulevard just after 4:30 a.m. on Monday. Officers who responded to an alarm activation at Oakland International Plaza found several businesses in the area had been burglarized and their front windows broken.
A hair salon and coin laundromat appeared to be among the businesses burglarized as shown in a citizen's video posted on Facebook. It appears not to be the first time the strip mall was hit, as the man recording the video is heard saying "they did it again."
The video also includes surveillance footage showing at least eight or nine suspects wearing masks and hoodies arriving at the strip mall in three vehicles - a light-colored, older model Volvo sedan, a dark older model Porsche SUV, and an older white Nissan sedan.
It was not clear how many businesses were hit and what was taken. Oakland police asked anyone with information about the burglaries to the department's Burglary Unit at (510) 238-3951.
The crime spree is the latest to hit the Little Saigon neighborhood, which has also seen shootings that killed an elderly Asian woman and an Uber driver sitting in his car.
