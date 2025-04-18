Oakland City Councilor Ken Houston praises Barbara Lee after latest mayoral race returns

As the latest results of the mayor's race came out late Friday afternoon, District 7 Councilmember Ken Houston texted to congratulate former Congresswoman Barbara Lee.

"Humble," Houston said. "She's humble. She's like, 'Wait till it's over,' which she should be. Me, I'm saying you can't catch up with 5,000 more votes, right, because the people spoke."

Houston, commonly known as the "Son of Oakland," has supported Lee from the start. He was sworn in earlier this year on a platform of working to create a safer and cleaner Oakland and felt Lee brought the change the city needed.

"People want something new and want change," he said. "They do. They're looking for change. They're looking for something new. But to get something new, when you get married, you have to have a little something with season. She brings the season."

But according to Edward Escobar with Citizens Unite, Barbara Lee is more of the same progressive leadership that Oakland saw under former Mayor Sheng Thao.

"It's a repetition of the same failed policies," said Escobar. "Not addressing the core problems that's bankrupting Oakland."

Citizens United led the recall effort of Sheng Thao. While that was a success, Escobar says there is more work to do.

"We're celebrating the victory that we have confronted special interests and we've come very close to toppling them," he said.

As with the aftermath of an election, there is a clear division of where people stand in politics. Pecolia Manigo with Oakland Rising Action worked with residents in the flatlands to get them to vote. Now, the message is to unite.

"It shouldn't be a time where divisions come up," Manigo said. "It should be a time where we put aside whatever divisions used to exist and really think about what's in the best interest of Oakland."

That's where Houston believes Barbara Lee will excel.

"She speaks for the people," Houston said. "They say Barbara Lee speaks for me. She does. She truly does. She listens. She's humble. She's energetic and she has the relationships."

And as the presumptive winner of the race, Houston looks forward to working with Lee at city hall to address Oakland's biggest problem.

"I'm going to say Mayor Barbara Lee, safety," he said. "Let's work on safety because everything trickles from safety."